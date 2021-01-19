Lightkey Pro predicts what you're going to write next – and can supercharge your texts, emails, and more

Thanks to machine learning, algorithms know us now as well as we know ourselves. Once artificial intelligence starts building a file on you and your habits, assessing data, then extrapolating outcomes, it becomes very clear how much we each follow our own particular patterns – and how easy it is for some smart AI to start predicting our moves even before we make 'em.

Case in point: predictive text. After a while, your texting app knows your voice, knows which words you tend to use, and can start offering up suggestions for the next word you plan to type that are eerily accurate.

Lightkey Pro has taken that technology to its current pinnacle, allowing users to virtually engage their version of writing cruise-control via word prediction tactics that can help writers compose texts, emails, reports, and more at double, triple, or even quadruple their current speed.

Much like your phone will offer up a guess as to your next word, Lightkey Pro doubles down on that idea, using artificial intelligence to offer long-tail predictions that can be up to 12 words long, including punctuation marks.

If it feels like you write the same lines over and over again in correspondence with business customers, co-workers, or even friends and family, Lightkey will pick up on it and let you add that text right into your copy with a click.

Their proprietary system analyzes your writing style and even assesses contextual relevance to give you suggestions that aren't just idle guesswork.

Their service also includes vast backlogs of knowledge to choose from, including 60 different content domains so your Lightkey text will even sound like someone who knows and understands your industry. Whether you're a lawyer or a doctor, in tech or an academic, Lightkey knows the terms that make up your business so it won't get thrown by all that jargon.

From predictive text to even real-time suggestions for misspelled words, Lightkey works with a host of Microsoft Office apps including Outlook, Word, and PowerPoint, Google Chrome apps, and more. It even works in English and 84 other world languages.

Regularly $169, you can lock in a lifetime subscription to the Lightkey Pro Text Prediction software now at over half off that price, for only $79.99 with the current offer.

Prices subject to change.