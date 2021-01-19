Making a suitcase out of paper

Gareth Branwyn

I was introduced to this young woman's amazing projects through Becky Stern's Big List of Women Makers on YouTube. I've been watching all of her videos (and blogging about them). She's an extraordinary artisan and the videos are beautifully produced and soothing to watch.

For this project, she builds an amazingly beautiful vintage suitcase out of paper and wire.

Image: Screengrab