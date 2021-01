This 1990s Sprite ad of wrestler Sting entering a boy's house to "wrestle" and then beating him up while his giddy star-struck parents video tape it is so weird.

The boy takes a sip of Sprite before Sting punches him in the face and throws him around the house, breaking furniture and walls in the process. A voiceover at the end says, "Don't count on Sprite to do anything but quench your thirst." This ad wouldn't pass muster today.