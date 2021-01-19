Watch a 747 airplane launch a rocket, mid-flight, to deliver ten small satellites to orbit

On Sunday, Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl" 747 airplane launched a 70-foot-long rocket off its wing that, in turn, delivered ten tiny satellites into orbit. With the success of this demonstration, Virgin Orbit will now begin commercial service for UK and US customers and private clients. From Space.com:
This air-launch strategy — which Virgin Orbit's sister company Virgin Galactic also employs with its suborbital space plane, SpaceShipTwo — increases flexibility and responsiveness compared to traditional vertically launched rockets, Virgin Orbit representatives have said.