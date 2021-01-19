This dog's limp is so realistic, his owner spent $400 on X-rays at the vet, who found nothing wrong with the pooch. The owner is now convinced his dog is just putting on an act, mimicking the man's limp out of sympathy.
Watch: Dog fakes a limp to copy his owner who is wearing a cast
- Delightful Creatures
- phantom limps
