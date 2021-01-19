Snowy weather in Japan caused a massive pileup of least 134 cars and trucks on the Tohoku Expressway north of Tokyo, killing one person, injuring at least 17, and leaving around 200 people stranded. The accident started with a truck crashing into a passenger car, according to ABC. It took eight hours to clean up the highway.
Whiteout conditions north of Tokyo cause 134-car accident
