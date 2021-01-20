Behold a triangular book of alchemy from the 18th century

While procrastinating from work this afternoon, I started a twitter thread asking people to post photos of "books of unusual dimensions" ….

Twitter! I grow bored of my usual entertainments.



I want to see pictures of books of *unusual dimensions*.



Know of any? — Clive Thompson (@pomeranian99) January 19, 2021

People posted photos and links to wonderful stuff, so if you're into that sort of thing go check out the whole thread!

But at one point @annantrou linked to a truly amazing find — this triangular book of hand-written alchemy.

It's known as "The Triangular Book of St. Germain", and as Wikipedia describes it …

The manuscript begins with a short Latin inscription mentioning that this is a gift given by Count of St. Germain, followed by an illustration of a winged dragon. All the text beyond this point, including the inscriptions belonging to the diagrams, is in cipher.

The book describes a ritual aimed at achieving one of three goals: discovering the location of certain valuable objects (goals 1 and 2) and life extension (goal 3). The former requires performing the ritual during a full solar eclipse. The latter can be performed at any time, but it requires wearing a specific longevity amulet, which the manuscript then refers to in a diagram.

You can check out the whole book here at the Internet Archive, and I took pix of a few choice pages are below. Also note: That triangle book is part of a big collection of alchemical texts scanned at the Internet Archive; you can see all the other (also totally amazing) works here. I'm gonna spend hours gawking at this stuff, so much for getting any work done, yay.