Bette Midler in top form as she sings "Goodbye, Donnie" in this hilarious video

Carla Sinclair

Teaming up with Meidas Touch, Bette Midler gives a stellar performance singing "Goodbye, Donnie." The "Hello, Dolly!" parody has lyrics—such as You're locked up, sucker, I can just hear your butt pucker— that had me laughing at loud.