Joe Biden is the President of the United States of America, and Kamala Harris is Vice-President.
Biden and Harris sworn-in
Trump headed to Florida compound
To get one last flight on Marine One, Donald and Melania Trump left the White House early today in advance of Joe Biden's noontime inauguration. The chopper will take the outgoing President to his Florida compound two weeks after he "provoked" an attack on the U.S. Capitol complex. Five died as the building was sacked… READ THE REST
Trump has exited the White House
NA NA NA NA NA NA NA NA HEY HEY GOODBYE Trump departs White House for final time as president, will travel to Florida instead of Biden's inauguration. Marine One wheels up South Lawn 8:17 ET, en route Andrews – about a 15-min trip. President Trump has departed the White House for the final time. READ THE REST
Even if social media could eliminate disinformation, it won't fix the problem
Even if social media platforms were 100% effective at removing fake news and conspiracy theories, the problem won't go away, says Ethan Zuckerman, associate professor of public policy, communication, and information at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. The problem can only be fixed by changing the political system so that corrupt powerful people can't benefit… READ THE REST
