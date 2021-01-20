The chickens who mistook a red faucet handle for their broodmate.
Chickens think a red faucet handle is strange chicken
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
I found a great rechargeable whisk to mix coffee drinks
Lately, I've been making drinks with lion's mane mushroom powder, cinnamon, espresso, and oat milk. The battery-powered frother we had wasn't strong enough to mix the powder into the oat milk. I did a bit of research and bought this USB rechargeable handheld mixer/frother. It has two different whisk heads (big and little) and three-speed… READ THE REST
First preserved dinosaur butthole is 'perfect' and 'unique,' paleontologist says
A well-preserved fossil of the dinosaur Psittacosaurus found in China has paleontologists waxing poetic about its well-preserved cloaca. The dinosaur's derrière is so well preserved, researchers could see the remnants of two small bulges by its "back door," which might have housed musky scent glands that the reptile possibly used during courtship — an… READ THE REST
"The people have the power to redeem the work of fools"
Here's Patti Smith and her band performing "People Have the Power" to celebrate the inauguration of a new president and vice president. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
With 18 courses and over 460 hours of training, this is the CompTIA certification bundle you've been waiting for
With so many different protocols, competing frameworks, and differences of opinion floating around, it's often tough for the text industry to come together and agree on virtually anything. However, time and circumstance can occasionally come together to codify a certain app, tool, or technique as the one true way to get things done. When it… READ THE REST
Lightkey Pro predicts what you're going to write next – and can supercharge your texts, emails, and more
Thanks to machine learning, algorithms know us now as well as we know ourselves. Once artificial intelligence starts building a file on you and your habits, assessing data, then extrapolating outcomes, it becomes very clear how much we each follow our own particular patterns – and how easy it is for some smart AI to… READ THE REST
It's a desk lamp, a night light, and a gorgeous art piece – all wrapped up in one
When you buy an item to perform a task you need done, but there's such beauty to it that you'd gladly display it even if it did nothing at all, you know you've hit a sweet spot. The Tree of Lyte Motion Sensor Bird Night Light Tree and Illuminated Eggs by Lift Care absolutely fits… READ THE REST