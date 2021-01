Warner Bros. is to make a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory titled WONKA. It will cover the rise of the young chocolate magnate, stripping mystery from wonder and spackling the scoured bones with empty pathos.

Warner Bros is eyeing Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in Warner Bros. 'WONKA'.

If you're going to bother, it must be Janelle Monáe. (Unless they are too busy playing Jareth in a Labyrinth reboot.)