Dog that survived fire inspires other burn victims

Taka was trapped on a burning porch in a house fire, and after recovering from his injuries, he has been an inspiration to others, thanks to his owner Crystal Lesley:

Seeing what an inspiration Taka had become, Lesley enrolled the 9-year-old dog in a training program to become a therapy dog for burn victims. His social media pages show he's already making a difference in the lives of people and animals alike.

His Facebook page, Taka's Journey, has fan art, entries about his visits, and home life pics with his canine pal.

Image: YouTube / Humans being good to animals