Driving an expensive sportscar on ice produces the anticipated result

Cold weather makes people crazy and irresponsible.
Maybe snow tires would help?
The New York Times reports: Toyota Motor is set to pay a $180 million fine for longstanding violations of the Clean Air Act, the U.S. attorney's Office in Manhattan announced on Thursday, the largest civil penalty ever levied for a breach of federal emissions-reporting requirements. From about 2005 to 2015, the global automaker systematically failed… READ THE REST
Smooth and slow with a giant truck spacious enough for three bodies! I still love those flip-up headlights, but I lack the imagination to own this 1977 Lincoln. Bring A Trailer: This 1977 Lincoln Continental Town Coupe was originally delivered to Dave Pyles Lincoln of Alexandria, Virginia and was acquired around 2001 by the current… READ THE REST
I used to drive around with my dogs loose in the back of my Vanagon. I then watched a few doggie crash test videos. Horrified, I did a bunch of research. I settled on the Kurgo Impact safety harnesses. As a pet owner who regularly drives with his dogs in the car, the videos are… READ THE REST
With so many different protocols, competing frameworks, and differences of opinion floating around, it's often tough for the text industry to come together and agree on virtually anything. However, time and circumstance can occasionally come together to codify a certain app, tool, or technique as the one true way to get things done. When it… READ THE REST
Thanks to machine learning, algorithms know us now as well as we know ourselves. Once artificial intelligence starts building a file on you and your habits, assessing data, then extrapolating outcomes, it becomes very clear how much we each follow our own particular patterns – and how easy it is for some smart AI to… READ THE REST
When you buy an item to perform a task you need done, but there's such beauty to it that you'd gladly display it even if it did nothing at all, you know you've hit a sweet spot. The Tree of Lyte Motion Sensor Bird Night Light Tree and Illuminated Eggs by Lift Care absolutely fits… READ THE REST