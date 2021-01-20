I am enjoying Birch Bender's Keto Pancake Mix & Maple Syrup

I have been keeping a low-carb diet again, but I really wanted some pancakes. This Birch Bender's Keto Pancake kit hit the spot.

I find that my energy levels and ability to get up and go are a lot better when I cut most non-green vegetable carbohydrates out of my diet. I rarely have cravings but as we ran up to the US Presidential inauguration, I had a real thing going for pancakes.

I am always happy to make pancakes from scratch, but somehow this just didn't feel like the time. I saw these Birch Bender folk made both pancake mix and a 'maple syrup' so I decided to give it a try.

I feel pretty pancaked.

I followed the 'just add water and mix' directions on the package. Heated up my castiron skillet and got to work. Birch Bender's regular pancakes cook up mostly like a regular pancake, but have a consistency more like a potoato pancake made from potato flour. The pancake doesn't bubble much and you need to know your stove/pan's approximate temp. About 90 seconds on side one and 70 or so on side two was plenty for me.

The pancakes taste like pancakes and rock a texture that is 96% there.

The syrup needs to be refrigerated BEFORE you use it. At Los Angeles room temperatures in January (75F) the stuff is water. Kept in the fridge it is just fine and tastes like a monkfruit sugar-free maple syrup. Something children would be really happy with and adults find mildly fake-sweet.

I have not tried the chocolate chip yet.

When I want pancakes Birch Bender's mix and syrup are check the box. I will add some blueberries.

Birch Benders Keto Pancake and Waffle Mix plus Monk Fruit Sweetened Maple Syrup – Mission Nutrition Variety Bag via Amazon