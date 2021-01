In 1944, British captives of the Japanese in Sumatra drew morale from an unlikely source: a purebred English pointer who cheered the men, challenged the guards, and served as a model of patient fortitude. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast we'll tell the story of Judy, the canine POW of World War II.

We'll also consider the frequency of different birthdays and puzzle over a little sun.

Show notes

Please support us on Patreon!