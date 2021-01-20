Last call to dial this phone number and just scream

Just before the US presidential election, elementary school teacher Just Scream!, a hotline you call and, well, just scream. From ABC7NY:

There's no one on the other end and numbers aren't saved. "I wanted to find a prompt that people would respond to and screaming seemed to be a good fit!" Gollmar told CNN of his creative project, which he came up with in September 2020 and launched just before Election Day in November.

The screams are archived on the JustScream.baby website and there are more than 40,000 of them to play back at your leisure. Claudia posted about this on Boing Boing when it launched, but as of tomorrow, Just Scream! will no longer be taking calls. The site will stay up indefinitely.

Call now: +1-561-567-8431. Operators aren't standing by.