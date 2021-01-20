Non-invasive electrical brain stimulation reduced OCD behaviors

Neuroscientists at Boston University saw long-term positive results from stimulating the brains of people who exhibit OCD-like behavior.

From Scientific American:

The researchers carried out a similar set of experiments on another set of volunteers: 64 people who did not have a formal OCD diagnosis but who exhibited symptoms such as checking, hoarding and obsessing. Participants received either personalized beta-gamma stimulation or an active placebo. Those in the personalized beta-gamma group experienced a reduction in compulsive behaviors that persisted for up to three months. And those with more of those obsessive-compulsive characteristics prior to stimulation exhibited the biggest changes.

[Image: "Electrodes to administer directed electrical brain stimulation are placed on the head of a test subject before he performs a multitasking cognitive test in the Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation (NIBS) lab at the Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jul 19, 2016. Researchers working in the NIBS lab, led by Dr. Richard A. McKinley, Ph.D., are exploring how transcranial direct current stimulation of the human brain affects cognition, fatigue, mood and other areas with the end goal of improving warfighter awareness, memory and focus." U.S. Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr. Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC 2.0)]