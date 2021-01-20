OMG there's a real-life invisibility shield you can make

There's no question that artist and engineer Ian Charnas makes cool stuff. But, he's really outdone himself this time. How? Well, he's made a real-life invisibility shield (previously), a nod to the invisibility cloak from Harry Potter. His "Invisa-Shield" is all an illusion, of course, getting its magic primarily from a large lenticular sheet.

Want one of your own? Of course you do! There are two ways to get one:

Win one in Ian's raffle. Ten tickets are $10 and the money goes to charity. Make one of your own. Ian shows you how on Instructables.

image via Ian Charnas