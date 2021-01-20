OMG there's a real-life invisibility shield you can make

Rusty Blazenhoff

There's no question that artist and engineer Ian Charnas makes cool stuff. But, he's really outdone himself this time. How? Well, he's made a real-life invisibility shield (previously), a nod to the invisibility cloak from Harry Potter. His "Invisa-Shield" is all an illusion, of course, getting its magic primarily from a large lenticular sheet.

Want one of your own? Of course you do! There are two ways to get one:

  1. Win one in Ian's raffle. Ten tickets are $10 and the money goes to charity.
  2. Make one of your own. Ian shows you how on Instructables.

image via Ian Charnas