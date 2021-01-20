This is the first vegan restaurant in France to receive a Michelin Star

The Michelin Guide has awarded the Arès, France restaurant ONA with a prestigious Michelin Star. ONA is an acronym for Origine Non Animale, and it is the first vegan restaurant in France to receive a Star. From CNN:

Opened by self-taught chef and former archaeologist Claire Vallee, ONA boasts a seven-course evening menu priced at 59 euros ($72). Its specialties include a yellow zucchini ravioli with black truffle gnocchi, and a Swiss chard ballotine with vegetable ricotta[…]

Vallee opened the restaurant in 2016 after crowdfunding finances and securing a loan from Nef, an ethical bank. When the money ran out to complete the works on the establishment, Vallee said she rallied 80 volunteers over social media to help finish the job over the course of two months.

"This is a good thing for the vegan community as this star is evidence that French gastronomy is becoming more inclusive. That plant based dishes belong there too," Vallee said.