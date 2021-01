NA NA NA NA

NA NA NA NA

HEY HEY

GOODBYE

Trump departs White House for final time as president, will travel to Florida instead of Biden's inauguration.

Marine One wheels up South Lawn 8:17 ET, en route Andrews – about a 15-min trip. President Trump has departed the White House for the final time.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump boards Marine One for the final time as president of the United States. https://t.co/qjeUynJUdz #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/yBX4X7g0gU — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021

President Trump departs the White House. pic.twitter.com/CkJTfDHMI2 — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump has left the White House, quite possibly for the last time ever. pic.twitter.com/0XwF4vwXOJ — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 20, 2021

Donald Trump's final departure from the White House as president, as seen from Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/OJh7KQ0yUF — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 20, 2021

Marine One wheels up South Lawn 8:17 ET, en route Andrews – about a 15-min trip. President Trump has departed the White House for the final time. At Andrews, he will speak to what appears to be a modest crowd without teleprompter — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 20, 2021

With a smile and a thumbs up, Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time



📸: Alex Brandon/AP Photo



Follow our live blog for all the latest: https://t.co/ZWY2cOwPWv pic.twitter.com/qaQZ2p0Xll — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 20, 2021