Trump headed to Florida compound

To get one last flight on Marine One, Donald and Melania Trump left the White House early today in advance of Joe Biden's noontime inauguration. The chopper will take the outgoing President to his Florida compound two weeks after he "provoked" an attack on the U.S. Capitol complex. Five died as the building was sacked by his supporters, with two subsequent suicides.

