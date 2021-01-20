Even penguins have their moments. In this video, two groups of rockhopper penguins in the Falkland Islands meet up with each other to shoot the breeze, but when they say their goodbyes, one penguin gets confused and waddles off with the wrong group. Luckily one of his buddies notices and quickly hops to retrieve him.
Watch what happens when a confused penguin waddles off with the wrong group
Delightful Creatures
