Army lied about brother of Michael Flynn's role in National Guard's weak response to Capitol attack

During the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters, Lt. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, the brother of pardoned pro-Trump foreign agent Michael Flynn, was involved in a decision that slowed the National Guard's response. Moreover, the Army lied about it since, reports the Washington Post. Carol Leonnig:

In the Jan. 6 call, Capitol Police chief Sund begged the Army generals for reinforcements as rioters breached the Capitol. According to one person, Flynn said some of those marching to the Capitol were "peaceful protesters." DC's police chief retorted: "They're not peaceful anymore."

Looks like the military might have let it play out had things gotten out of hand in the Capitol. We're lucky the people who got in there were chumps.