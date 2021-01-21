National Guard soldiers forced to sleep in Senate parking garage, urinate in street, after securing Capitol

Multiple reports on Thursday night that hundreds of members of the National Guard were forced to sleep in the Senate parking garage, breathing in car fumes and COVID, after protecting and serving lawmakers for the inauguration. It's not clear why they were kicked out of the building they'd been sheltering in, while providing security.

"Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage …" one Guardsman told Politico.

