President Biden removes Trump's mysterious red button from the Oval Office

In 1880 Queen Victoria gifted U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes a desk made from the timber of the HMS Resolute, an Arctic exploration ship, hence the name and origin of the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. Disgraced former President Trump requested a red button on a box be installed atop that distinguished desk when he took office. Was it a way to immediately call for an aide or the secret service? Was it a beacon to assemble the Joint Chiefs of Staff? No. Pushing that button would summon a White House butler to speedily deliver to the 45th President of the United States a Diet Coke on a silver platter. In the course of a day the portly menace routinely drinks a dozen cans of the sugar and fat free carbonated beverage.

Among many of the Oval Office alterations President Joe Biden requested, removing the Orange Dum-Dum's Diet Coke button was one of them.