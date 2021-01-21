Street interview with Tokyoites about the Capitol Riot

Asian Boss went on the streets of Tokyo to find out what Japanese citizens thought of the January 6 Capitol Riot. Most of them think the United States has become more divided, racist, and hostile to foreigners. They also said Trump was to blame for the riot, but one woman thought the people who voted for Trump in both elections must share the blame.

My favorite moment was when the interviewer asked someone, "How is Japan's perception of Trump's presidency?" and they said, "In short, people think that some weird guy became the president."