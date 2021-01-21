The ES2 is both a Segway and a scooter. And handy. And a lot of fun.

Admit it…you've always wanted a Segway. Zipping up and down sidewalks and walkways. The easy, effortless spins, and the chance to experience the perfect combination of feeling like you're both walking and driving at the same time.

But, for all their coolness, full-sized Segways weren't always practical to own if you weren't Paul Blart.

Of course, the Segway ES2 Ninebot KickScooter might change your mind on that, packing in all the innovation and ease of use of a Segway into a personal vehicle as trim as a scooter for a brilliant answer to short-hop transportation needs.

Made from high-strength, lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the Segway ES2 works on the same easy-to-learn, safe-to-ride principle as the bigger Segway. Within a few minutes of adjusting to the balance, this Amazon's Choice honoree is like riding a scooter that you never have to push.

The heart of the ES2 is the 700-watt motor that powers the craft at speeds up to 15 mph, with a range of over 9 miles. Riders can lock in the cruise control function and zing along easily, with the front and rear wheel shock absorption offering a smooth ride, while the anti-lock mechanical and electrical brakes can always pull a rider up at a safe braking distance of just over 13 feet.

Meanwhile, the Smart Battery Management System inside keeps a close watch on your battery cells to not only ensure the battery is running safely, but also to extend the battery life.

Along with features like the customizable LED display and an LED light for low-light travel, the entire scooter folds up at the touch of a button. Weighing only 27 lbs., the ES2 can easily stash in a car trunk when needed, or can be broken down and carried in one handed if you get on a bus or want to go into a shop or restaurant.

Winner of an iF Design Award, the Segway ES2 Ninebot KickScooter is now on sale for almost $100 off its regular price, for just $549.99 (originally $649).

