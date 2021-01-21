The Further Adventures of Nick Danger, Third Eye

Here is a worthy follow-up to my posting on Monday about the enduring legacy of The Firesign Theatre. It was wonderful to find other Firesign fans in the comments.

If you are not yet familiar with the Joycean comedic stylings of this unique comedy group, "Nick Danger" is a great place to start. This 28-minute radio play appeared on side 2 of the group's 1969 album, How Can You Be in Two Places at Once When You're Not Anywhere at All.



So, come in out of the cornstarch, let Nancy's butler, Catherwood, serve you up some fine tea, and suitably… hydrated, plug in those fancy ear-wad speakers and see if you can guess the scoop.



Image: Screengrab