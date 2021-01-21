Watch Derek DelGaudio's 'In & Of Itself' on Hulu, see Derek + director Frank Oz on Stephen Colbert

'Derek DelGaudio's IN & OF ITSELF,' a film directed by Frank Oz, is streaming on Hulu starting Friday January 22.

Both Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz are on Stephen Colbert's show tonight (Thursday, January 21) talking about the making of this movie interpretation of Derek's live, interactive, one-man performance experience.

We have covered the performance here on Boing Boing, and here way back in 2016. We really love Derek's work at Boing Boing. And I really love this film.

Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy

I watched this movie months back, and was deeply moved. Never saw the performance live, so it was all completely new to me.

I don't want to give too much away, but I can say that IN & OF ITSELF feels to me like a kind of medicine for the soul right now, and @derek_del and @TheFrankOzJam really are releasing their collaboration right on time.

Transcendental stuff.

You can see it for what it is, or you can imagine what it could be. Derek DelGaudio's #InAndOfItself premieres January 22. pic.twitter.com/NVMhid1e1O — Hulu (@hulu) January 16, 2021

So, make some time, maybe tonight if you're reading this after the release date, and watch it — maybe by yourself, maybe with someone you care about.

WATCH the trailer here.

Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself is a new kind of lyric poem. It tells the story of a man fighting to see through the illusion of his own identity, only to discover that identity itself is an illusion. In & Of Itself was a one-of-a-kind theater experience,created by Derek DelGaudio and directed by Frank Oz. The show had its World Premiere at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles on May 3, 2016, where it saw several extensions before moving to the Daryl Roth Theater in New York City. It opened Off-Broadway to critical acclaim and once more quickly extended its initial 10-week engagement, selling out its intimate 150-seat house, night after night. The show continued extending its run, again and again, until DelGaudio decided (somewhat controversially) to end the show at the height of its success, stating, "I feel like I've said what I wanted to say." After 72 weeks, 560 performances, and grossing over $7 million at the box-office, In & Of Itself closed as one of the most successful shows in off-Broadway history.