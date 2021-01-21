Eric Singer, a dialect coach often featured in Wired videos, and his colleagues demonstrate how people in different parts of the United States talk. Until I watched this, I lumped all east coast accents into one group, and the same for southern accents, but Singer reveals the subtle, and not-so-subtle differences.
Watch this dialect coach speak in different U.S. accents
