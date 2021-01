Trump sycophant Sean Hannity revealed his trouble with numbers when he confused 30 hours with 168 hours. Or 1 day with 1 week. This was last night, when he summed up Biden's "first week" as "disastrous." But help came quickly when the Twitterverse stepped in and brought Sean up to speed with how the days of the week work.

There's 7 days in a week @seanhannity and it's only been one day. You sad, sad pathetic little man. It's over, your bigot, sycophant, narcissistic, fascist pig ruler LOST. #GetOverIt https://t.co/ibPtcP0no1 — linda🇨🇦mcgowan🍁 (@linmcgowan) January 22, 2021

Excited for hannity's evaluation of Biden's first year in April https://t.co/QuWkibKlWg — brett keller (@3dvenfyt73b32a) January 22, 2021

@FoxNews @seanhannity hi! I think you're confused – it's been less than 48 hours, so less than 2 days. 7 days = 1 week. Maybe true up your calendar pic.twitter.com/VRr7qGwsUH — SueZQ82CubFan Remaining Vigilant (@SueZq82cubfan) January 22, 2021

It has only been 2 days! Screw Hannity. @SenateDems PLEASE PLAY HARDBALL! @SenSchumer HARDBALL! https://t.co/bYsVXo9mes — VOTE 2022 – Stay Blue (@RobCalfee) January 22, 2021

33 Hours after Joe Biden had been sworn in: pic.twitter.com/weUBsGC8Ol — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 22, 2021

finally, we've all agreed to adopt the 30 hour week https://t.co/WKyvFURlnE — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) January 22, 2021

Wait, let me fix that super for you. HANNITY'S FIRST WEEK IN HELL. You're welcome. Say hi to crazy pompom laptop guy for me. Time to stock up on the tin foil before there's a run. #BidenHarris https://t.co/uHkz8GcKqY — ianbaer (@ianbaer) January 22, 2021

Via HuffPost

Top image: By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Sean Hannity, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56557402