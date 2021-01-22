Dummy who attempted to euthanize dog with handgun almost euthanized a human

In Pictou County, Nova Scotia, Canada, a gentleman whose dog had bitten a few people attempted to euthanize the animal by shooting it outside his home. Fortunately, he missed the dog. Unfortunately, he hit a fellow who was inside the house. The gunshot victim suffered minor injuries, the dog was unharmed and collected by animal control, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested the stupid gun-wielding human on multiple firearms charges.

CBC News reports that "a subsequent search of the home resulted in the seizure of 29 long guns and nine handguns, according to police."

(via Fark)