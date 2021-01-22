Get over 90 hours of top instruction on Calculus, Number Theory, and more with this Mathematics training package

Even if you're never broken out in a cold sweat at the thought of having to complete a problem, know this – math anxiety is 100% real. And we aren't just talking about 7-year-olds who suffer from stomach aches driven by their fear of math class. Turns out, even the anxiety of teachers who have to teach math can have a detrimental effect on the learning of their students.

So what's all the fear about, anyway? Often, all it takes is just a little more focus on the foundations for the fear of math to stop feeling quite so horrific.

Since math is the backbone of much of today's data science and advanced tech development industries, the training in The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle, which is $29.99 from TNW Deals, can help make sense of it all and open students up to tech futures that an acute arithmophobia could short circuit.

The package of learning includes 10 courses and nearly 100 hours of exploring essential math skills with the help of some top-notch instructors.

You've got to walk before you can run, so this training kicks off with courses designed to make students proficient in the building blocks of higher mathematics. Courses like Precalculus and Calculus 1 Mastered first lay out the foundations of calculus in both algebra and trigonometry before diving into calculus. There, learners understand how to use this more theoretical approach to math, made for assessing rates of change.

That calculus training will be invaluable, as the instruction turns toward being able to use number bases (Master Number Base Conversion), understand number patterns (Number Theory) and what information students can take from graphing data (Graph Theory).

With brains more neatly processing how math works, other courses in this collection dive into practical application, including Math Prerequisites for Quantum Computing like probability, statistics, and linear algebra; and the basic language of computer science with Discrete Mathematics.

There's data science training for organizing and processing data using a powerful tool like MATLAB, how R programming is used to handle statistics, data analytics, and graphical modules more efficiently, and even math's key role in two of today's most fascinating data science fields, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

This $2,000 training package is available now at hundreds off its regular price, now on sale for just $29.99 while this deal lasts.

