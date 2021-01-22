Great deal on solid ASUS 7.1 surround sound gaming headset

The ASUS TUF H3 perform like a headset 3 to 5x their cost.

Comfortable and good sounding the ASUS TUF H3 is not my $400 planar magnetic gaming headset, but it is as good as anything else I tried in the sub $200 range. That is amazing for a set that costs less than $40.

The boom mic sounds very good on these and I have used them on plenty of conference calls where I leave the camera off. Big cans on my tiny bald head look funny and I'm shy.

I've tried them with the Xbox One X and my PC. They will be given to my daughter for use with the Switch.

