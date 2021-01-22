Kroger employee arrested for stealing $1 million in two weeks by doing fake returns

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia arrested Kroger employee Tre Brown, 19, for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million in two weeks from the grocery store. According to police, he rang up forty fake returns on items priced between $75 to $87,000 and had the refunds issued to multiple credit cards. I'd imagine that a single refund totaling $87,000, from a supermarket, would raise a red flag or two. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Police said Brown used the stolen money to buy two cars, clothes, guns and new shoes. Prior to his arrest, the teen reportedly totaled a Chevrolet Camaro that he bought, Flynn said.
