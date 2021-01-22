Contemporary classical composer Max Richter performed a gorgeous Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from his studio in southern England. The solo piano is perfect for Richter's graceful post-minimalism. If you're not hip to Richter beyond his score for Arrival and other films, I suggest immersing yourself in Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons (2012) and Memoryhouse (2002).
Max Richter's magnificent Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Github apologizes for firing Jewish worker who warned colleagues about Nazis
Github today apologised for firing a Jewish employee who warned co-workers about Nazis and offered him his job back. It also said that "employees are free to express concerns about Nazis". As it happened, the Jewish employee posted to an internal Github Slack channel: "Stay safe homies, Nazis are about." But the comment sparked criticism… READ THE REST
Google AI researcher Timnit Gebru fired after complaining of "aggressions and harassments"
Timnit Gebru, an AI ethics researcher at Google, was fired this week after sending an internal email complaining that marginalized voices at the company were being silenced. Google, for its part, claims that Gebru failed to follow Google's requirements for a paper submission and that she subsequently threatened to resign. Ms Gebru is a well-respected… READ THE REST
Modem noise spectrogram
Scotty H created this spectrographic animation of a classic dial-up modem's startup noise. Here's a breakdown, by Oona Räisänen, of what each section concerns: READ THE REST
Get over 90 hours of top instruction on Calculus, Number Theory, and more with this Mathematics training package
Even if you're never broken out in a cold sweat at the thought of having to complete a problem, know this – math anxiety is 100% real. And we aren't just talking about 7-year-olds who suffer from stomach aches driven by their fear of math class. Turns out, even the anxiety of teachers who have… READ THE REST
This app can turn all your reading into a podcast so you can get more done
When you're toddling around the web, you probably can't go more than a click or two before bumping into some content you want to read. But, you've got a busy life, so the list of articles and other assorted stuff that you'll "read later" just gets longer and longer and longer. Half of the reason… READ THE REST
The ES2 is both a Segway and a scooter. And handy. And a lot of fun.
Admit it…you've always wanted a Segway. Zipping up and down sidewalks and walkways. The easy, effortless spins, and the chance to experience the perfect combination of feeling like you're both walking and driving at the same time. But, for all their coolness, full-sized Segways weren't always practical to own if you weren't Paul Blart. Of… READ THE REST