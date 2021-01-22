Max Richter's magnificent Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

David Pescovitz

Contemporary classical composer Max Richter performed a gorgeous Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from his studio in southern England. The solo piano is perfect for Richter's graceful post-minimalism. If you're not hip to Richter beyond his score for Arrival and other films, I suggest immersing yourself in Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons (2012) and Memoryhouse (2002).