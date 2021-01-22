Pigeon dances to a catchy EDM beat by Emmit Fenn

If you like EDM and you like pigeons, then Emmit Fenn's "Who Dat" might be just the combo for you.
Fun fact: they held a naming contest, and the pigeon's name is Carl.
Image: YouTube / Proximity
