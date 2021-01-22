Relax with jellyfish, penguins, birds, and the open sea through the Monterey Bay Aquarium's live webcams and guided "MeditOceans"

David Pescovitz

The Monterey Bay Aquarium offers multiple live webcams of wondrous ocean habitats, from the otherworldly Moon Jelly Cam and Sea Otter Cam to the Kelp Forest Cam and Open Sea Cam. They've also created a set of pre-recorded sea-themed guided meditations: MeditOceans.