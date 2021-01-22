Sack of U.S. Capitol was the first mass-"Selfie Incrimination" event

Trump's mob sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leading to five deaths in and around the building. Only a handful were arrested on the day, but more than 100 have now been charged. How? The extensive footage they took of themselves breaking into and trashing Congress.

"While it's not unheard of for criminals to brag about their crimes on social media, what is unique about this particular incident is the treasure trove of information that was released by the subjects themselves in the form of both video, pictures and conversations on different social media platforms," said Adam Scott Wandt, assistant professor of public policy at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

More from NBC.