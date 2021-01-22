The costumed QAnon cultist who invaded the Capitol says he was duped by Trump

Jacob Chansley (33) is the imbecile who entered the Capitol on January 6 wearing a Loyal Order of the Water Buffalo cosplay costume. Also known as the QAnon Shaman, Chansley is being held on multiple federal charges in connection with the Trump Riot. He was hoping for a Trump pardon, and now that he realizes his god-emperor has forsaken him, he feels cheated. His lawyer, Al Watkins, says Trump's incindiary rhetoric is to blame for his client's behavior. (Via KSDK)

"Let's roll the tape. Let's roll the months of lies, and misrepresentations and horrific innuendo and hyperbolic speech by our president designed to inflame, enrage, motivate," said Watkins. " What's really curious is the reality that our president, as a matter of public record, invited these individuals, as President, to walk down to the capitol with him."

Watkins said President Trump's inaction was a wake-up call for some, including his client

"He regrets very very much having not just been duped by the President, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made," said Watkins. "As to my client, the guy with the horns and the fur, the meditation and organic food…I'm telling you that we cannot simply wave a magic wand and label all these people on January 6th the same."