Touching new Neil Young song, "Light a Candle"

In December, Neil Young released this song, "Light a Candle," from his latest record, Fork in the Road. The album is a road/traveling concept album. The idea of a fork in the road and the lyrics for "Light a Candle" seem clear.

In the hallways of the ages, on the road to history,

What we do now will always be with us. It's a chance to give new meaning to every move we make,

In the caverns, in the caves, where we come from.

There is an official Reprise video for the track available on Facebook.



