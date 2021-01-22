This dog can't believe his good fortune when he finds a big furry toy hanging from his owner's head. Of course the toy is actually the woman's hoodie, which he grabs while she's in standing position and refuses to let go, bringing her down to the floor. Although she clearly wants him to drop the toy, she joins in on the merriment and laughs hysterically at his exuberance.
Watch: A dog thinks a hoodie is a toy and refuses to let go
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 3 COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- dog toys
After bungled drug deal, cocaine hidden in banana bundles delivered to Canadian grocery stores
More than 20 bricks of cocaine, hidden in bundles of bananas, were delivered to grocery stores in Canada. The first report came from the small town of Kelowna, Central Okanagan, British Columbia where the owner of a small shop found a dozen packages of coke tucked inside his banana shipment. From The Independent: "The drug… READ THE REST
"Dance 10000" is getting Swedish kids to exercise
The Swedish royal family wants kids to be less sedentary, so they rolled out a cool way for kids to get 10000 steps in through a new dance routine. Via Yahoo finance: Along the way, she has a quick dance-off with the "school janitor" played by Gaspard Augé of the French EDM group Justice (whose… READ THE REST
Neo-Nazis and Prince Harry's divorce in this week's dubious tabloids
One of these weeks the tabloids will come up with a cracking exclusive story that will have the world's media chasing them. This is not that week. Instead it's a week that proves the pitfalls of writing for a weekly publication about events that will have happened after going to press, but before appearing on… READ THE REST
Get over 90 hours of top instruction on Calculus, Number Theory, and more with this Mathematics training package
Even if you're never broken out in a cold sweat at the thought of having to complete a problem, know this – math anxiety is 100% real. And we aren't just talking about 7-year-olds who suffer from stomach aches driven by their fear of math class. Turns out, even the anxiety of teachers who have… READ THE REST
This app can turn all your reading into a podcast so you can get more done
When you're toddling around the web, you probably can't go more than a click or two before bumping into some content you want to read. But, you've got a busy life, so the list of articles and other assorted stuff that you'll "read later" just gets longer and longer and longer. Half of the reason… READ THE REST
The ES2 is both a Segway and a scooter. And handy. And a lot of fun.
Admit it…you've always wanted a Segway. Zipping up and down sidewalks and walkways. The easy, effortless spins, and the chance to experience the perfect combination of feeling like you're both walking and driving at the same time. But, for all their coolness, full-sized Segways weren't always practical to own if you weren't Paul Blart. Of… READ THE REST