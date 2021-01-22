Watch: A dog thinks a hoodie is a toy and refuses to let go

Carla Sinclair

This dog can't believe his good fortune when he finds a big furry toy hanging from his owner's head. Of course the toy is actually the woman's hoodie, which he grabs while she's in standing position and refuses to let go, bringing her down to the floor. Although she clearly wants him to drop the toy, she joins in on the merriment and laughs hysterically at his exuberance.