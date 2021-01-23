All five original seasons of The Muppet Show are headed to Disney+

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, because all five seasons will be available to stream on Disney+ starting February 19. For fans of the show, this a big deal because seasons 4 and 5 have never been available for home entertainment before. (Wanna feel old? The Muppet Show premiered 45 years ago!)

Disney Parks Blog:

You can relive the early antics of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and the gang, or watch them for the very first time in their hilarious variety show which features sketch comedy, original songs and guest performances from timeless and legendary stars such as Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, Mark Hamill and so many more.

screengrab via Disney+/YouTube