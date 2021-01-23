Bojack Horseman theme on harp

Naomi SV is harpin' around with her heavenly harp cover of Grouplove's "Back in the 90s," aka the Bojack Horseman theme.
I also love her cover of Tom Waits' "Green Grass" with a special guest deer.
Image: YouTube / Naomi SV
Image: YouTube / Naomi SV
