Larry King dead at 87

TV great Larry King is dead at 87. The broadcaster's death was confirmed in a tweet posted to his official Twitter account Saturday morning. King's 25-year run on CNN helped establish cable TV as a credible venue for news and discussion.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning aged 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement read. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."

King was hospitalized with Covid three weeks ago.