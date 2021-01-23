This reminds me that I need to get a photo of Electra with a Puddles crown.
Puddles' cover of REM's 'Everybody Hurts' may make you cry
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- puddles pity party
Saturday, September 12th: live stream'Two-Headed Dreams'
Punk-rock magic absurdist Zabrecky is at it again, and this time he's got Puddles Pity Party joining him! Saturday the 12th of September will see two shows of this new 'Magic Extravaganza.' READ THE REST
'Stairway to Gilligan's Island' mashup from 1978 covered by Puddles Pity Party
Did you know that in 1978 a San Francisco band called Little Roger & the Goosebumps recorded a mashup song that blends Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" with the theme to the sixties TV sitcom about seven castaways? I sure didn't! Well, that 6'8" clown Puddles Pity Party did and now he's performed this cover… READ THE REST
Puddles covers Lizzo's "Juice" in a sultry way
"Heard you say I'm not the saddest clown, you lied" You haven't heard Lizzo's "Juice" until you've heard a sad 6'8"-tall clown sing it. Puddles does this one "Quiet Storm Style." Our friend, Rebekah Del Rio, asked me how I would feel about doing Lizzo's song. I said I'd give it a go. I like… READ THE REST
Want to learn to code? These 12 learning bundles will teach you everything you need to know
If you want to learn to code, but don't know where to begin…welcome to programming. Seriously, there are dozens of different avenues for understanding how to use everything from Java and Python to C++, Ruby on Rails, and more. Each programming discipline or tool also comes with its own set of strengths and weaknesses that… READ THE REST
Markup Pro makes it simple to find and share what you want off the web
Gathering notes off various web pages across the web feels like it should be a simple process. Just scoot through your assorted pages, copy the text, graphics, images, and other elements that you want, paste them into your notes and you're all set. Of course, anybody who's ever actually tried to take notes online is… READ THE REST
This espresso press can turn out a brilliantly powerful brew in minutes and it's less than $50
If you're a coffee-lover, specifically, a lover of espresso, then you already know that picking up an espresso machine is not cheap. Those machines pressurize boiling water, then fire it at finely ground coffee beans for a richer, more caffeine-fueled result than your normal drip-brewed coffee. That specialization is why many won't pay for a… READ THE REST