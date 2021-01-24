First new pigment of blue in 200 years finally goes on sale

In 1802, chemists discovered that you could commercially manufacture a great blue pigment using cobalt. For the last 200 years, that was basically it.

Then in 2009, researchers at Oregon State University finally stumbled across a new form of blue, more vivid yet than the cobalt stuff.

It's finally going on sale now — at $179.40 for a three-ounce tube, yeeikes!

Isis Davis-Marks at Smithsonian has the story: