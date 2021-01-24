Give your new smartphone some love with one of these wireless charging stations that are on sale

Did you get a new iPhone for Christmas? Or, maybe you splurged on a new smartphone with that infusion of holiday cash. Either way, your purchase isn't completed when you walk out with your new phone. Making sure you're equipped to keep that thing charged up 24/7/365 is just as important.

Easier said than done when Apple doesn't even include a charger with the new iPhone 12. But, there are some easy ways to help make charging a painless process with this collection of more than 20 charging stands, pads, docks, and other accessories for keeping your device battery primed. Available at savings up to 59%, there's no excuse for ever being stuck with a dead device again.

$30 and Under

This wireless charger serves up to 5 watts of standard charging power – or up to 10 watts of fast charging juice with cordless ease. This lightweight unit stays in place, thanks to its metal bottom, so your device always stays cool on this stable, sturdy platform.

Another low-key option, this charging stand has dual charging points so you can keep your phone charging in either portrait or landscape mode. That helps with the 60-degree angle stand, which allows you to watch a video or anything else on your phone while it's receiving its Qi-enabled power-up.

Unlike other models that make your phone disrobe before charging, this wireless charging stand funnels juice right to your device even through its protective case. Backed by 10 watts of premium power output, its low-profile design makes this stand blend in seamlessly with the rest of your desk decor as well.

Why go with nondescript black plastic when your charging pad can scream premium in genuine leather? Equipped with fast charging tech to get Qi-compatible smartphones powered up at twice the speed of other pads, this charger from Eggtronic even has an integrated braided cable to keep up its oh-so-sophisticated veneer.

At 2 tenths of an inch thick, this wireless magnetic charger is almost invisible on your desk. That is, until you slide your new iPhone on top and let it start drinking in the 15 watts of power. And, since it's magnetic, you can even keep using your phone in your hands while this charger stays attached.

This dock is built for versatility. You can either plug it in to a USB wall outlet or use it on the desktop. You can adjust the docking cradle to an angle up to 10 degrees so you can line up the wireless coil perfectly with your phone for an optimal charge. Meanwhile, the MultiDock is also designed with an aluminum body for a clean finish as well as a silicone center ring for better grip and stability during your charge.

Under $50

Team up this charging cable with a powerful 20-watt adapter, and you can have your iPhone 12 guzzling power wirelessly in seconds. The unit has magnets built in so it'll lock onto your phone and deliver a steady, reliable feed. It's also durable enough to survive while cheaper chargers fray, break, and die.

With its smooth polyester tracking surface, this pad almost doesn't even look like a charger. Qi-certified and fast-charge compatible, the Sticky Pad's design makes proper placement for a quality charge easy, without letting the phone slide off while using your mouse.

Double your charging capabilities with this charger that flips open to reveal a pair of charging pads. With a total of 20 watts of power, you can wirelessly charge up your smartphone while also bringing your AirPods or other wireless device back to full strength.

The Futura X is the world's thinnest wireless charger – and from its milled aluminum base to its sharp acrylic surface, it delivers. It's so thin you'd never expect the finely designed internal cooling system inside to do such a thorough job of protecting the charger and your device from any instability or charging catastrophe.

It might appear like a simple elegant stone when positioned on your desk. But it's actually a charger, constructed from real marble to cut a striking profile, while never losing focus on fast-charging your devices. If looks matter to you (and why wouldn't they), this is a charger you definitely need to consider.

For those packing an armload of devices, this single-piece charger can snap apart into separate units for changing up to three devices wirelessly at the same time. You can even keep a fourth powered up with the included USB port. There's also a breathing lamp on board to show if the station is in use or not.

This charger is capable of four at once as well, including a stand for wirelessly charging your smart watch, too. This universally compatible charger can feed power to all devices, from your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, to your iPad, to your AirPods or Apple Watch, all at the same time. And, the whole thing even rotates 360 degrees for easy access.

This super clever dock is powered by a 10,000mAh power battery that detaches from the base for on-the-go charging wherever you need it. It recharges itself in the dock when it's in place, so it's always ready to travel. And, with the pair of extra USB ports, this dock can handle feeding power to up to 3 devices simultaneously.

Under $70

This lean, mean, charging machine includes 30 watts of power delivery, or up to 18 watts from the fast charging ports for optimal power feeds. Juice up one Qi-enabled smartphone or tablet while up to two more are powering up via USB for extra versatility and charging ability.

This premium, textured canvas charging base with an ultra-thin design is calibrated for all the newest wirelessly charged devices, from the iPhone, to the Samsung Galaxy, to Note tablets, and more. The dual 10-watt charging coils can also fulfill the power needs of two devices at once.

It looks like a coaster, but this gorgeously hand-shaped charger crafted from solid oakwood and stainless steel is definitely all power. In addition to its fantastic look, this Qi-enabled charger also includes advanced temperature control features to help any of your devices avoid overheating, overcharging, and more.

When is a charger not a charger? When you can't even see it. But, make no mistake, this invisible charger, Hudly, is definitely there, providing up to 10-watt, high-speed charging. Just attach this pad on the underside of a table or a desk and your furniture instantly begins its own charging hotspot.

Extra charging power

Funded by fans on Indiegogo, this bamboo table is where form and function perfectly meet. This simple table works as a nightstand or end-table, but also seamlessly integrates Qi wireless charging tech so all you've got to do is lay down your phone – and let the power-up begin. Meanwhile, all the electronics stay hidden, so this table is every bit table while handle all your energy needs when necessary.

No matter whether you go with the Trio Station to wirelessly power up three devices, or the Quad Station, with an integrated Lightning connector for additional charging options, you get a stylish charging home either way. Made of premium Amish-sourced wood and high-quality real leather, both of these chargers are designed to charge all your devices quickly. They even feature foreign object detection (FOD) to help avoid overheating, overpressure, overcurrents, and other critical protections.

