Listen to James Baldwin's record collection on Spotify

If it's time to re-read Giovanni's Room and you want to set the mood, James Baldwin's record collection has been turned into a 478-song playlist on Spotify. Writer and Hammer Museum curatorial assistant Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi is responsible for compiling and uploading the 32-hour long Baldwin collection, capturing what the author had spinning on his turntable during his time in St. Paulde-Vence, France.

As expected, Baldwin has impeccable musical taste and the playlist features tracks from Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Lynne, Aretha Franklin, and other sweet sounds of the (mostly) '60s and '70s. The only two records from Baldwin's collection that were not available on Spotify were Lou Rawls' When the Night Comes and Ray Charles' Sweet and Sour Tears.