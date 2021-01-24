Mardi Gras spirit perseveres with "Yardi Gras" house floats

Although COVID-19 has grounded the traditional Mardi Gras parades and celebrations this year, New Orleans will always find a way to party (albeit with less titties and barfing in the streets). Artists are transforming houses across the city into "stationary floats". The idea started as a joke on social media and has grown into a citywide phenomenon. Participating neighbors plan to play music and/or throw beads to passers-by from their front porches or yards, all while safely social distancing.

What will Mardi Gras without throngs of tourists look like? Different, but undoubtedly special.

More photos and a map to house floats here. And don't forget to stop by and play a round at the Jeopardy House.